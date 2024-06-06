Smith (quadriceps) was spotted working out during Chicago's minicamp Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old cornerback left the Bears' 2023 season finale with a quadriceps injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Smith had an up-and-down rookie campaign, recording 49 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also defending six passes in 12 games. He's expected to compete for another depth role in Chicago's secondary as the offseason progresses.