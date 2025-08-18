Smith (knee) was carted off the field during second quarter of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bills, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smith sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left knee injury, and he required a cart to exit the game. The cornerback was surrounded by teammates prior to his departure, exiting the contest while noticeably emotional. Smith could be set for a prolonged absence, but more information will likely come in the near future to provide clarity to the situation.