Bears' Terell Smith: Carted off Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) was carted off the field during second quarter of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bills, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Smith sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left knee injury, and he required a cart to exit the game. The cornerback was surrounded by teammates prior to his departure, exiting the contest while noticeably emotional. Smith could be set for a prolonged absence, but more information will likely come in the near future to provide clarity to the situation.