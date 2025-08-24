The Bears placed Smith (knee) on injured reserve Sunday.

Smith was carted off the field during the Bears' second preseason game against the Bills after suffering a knee injury. Now that he's on IR, he'll be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement, at which point he would be free to sign with another team once fully healthy. Smith appeared in 14 regular-season games for Chicago in 2024 and logged 19 tackles (14 solo) and four pass defenses (one interception).