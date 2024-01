Smith played 12 games, resulting in 49 tackles and a forced fumble, during his first season with the Bears.

After barely playing in the first two weeks of the season, Smith took on a full-time role at cornerback in Weeks 3 through 5, but he then became ill with mononucleosis and missed four games. Upon his return, his playing time was inconsistent. Signed through 2026, Smith will try to earn a starting role in his second season with Chicago.