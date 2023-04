The Bears selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Smith had an interesting college career with Minnesota, as he immediately contributed as a freshman before seemingly falling out of favor. He reemerged as a senior and broke up seven passes while also picking off two passes. He has good size and athleticism -- he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and stands 6-foot-1, 204 pounds -- but will need to improve his consistency to carve out a significant role as a pro.