Smith is doubtful to return to Sunday's preseason game against the Dolphins due to a groin injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Smith will finish Sunday's game with two solo tackles, assuming he does not return. The 2023 fifth-rounder is battling for a bigger role in the Bears' secondary for the upcoming season. He finished the 2024 regular season with 19 tackles (14 solo) and four pass defenses (one interception).