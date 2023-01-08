site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-terrell-lewis-not-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Terrell Lewis: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis (personal) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
Lewis was potentially looking to make his Bears' debut after joining the team's practice squad Dec. 20. The third-year pro appeared in 11 games this season for the Rams before being waived Dec. 15.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 14 min read
Tera Roberts
• 15 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read