Bears' Teven Jenkins: Back in full Wednesday
Dec 28, 2022
Jenkins (neck) practiced fully Wednesday.
Jenkins, who was sidelined during Chicago's loss to Buffalo on Saturday due to a neck issue, is now slated to reclaim his usual starting right guard position against Detroit in Week 17 following his return to Wednesday's session without any limitations.
