Jenkins (undisclosed) has missed all but one practice in training camp, and it's unclear whether it's due to an injury, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although Jenkins has spent time with trainers, a report that there's a disconnect between him and the coaching staff has surfaced. There are also two separate reports that the Bears are trying to trade him. In the meantime, rookie Braxton Jones has been seeing most of the reps at left tackle, where Jenkins was expected to play. Riley Reiff has also spent time practicing at both tackle spots. At this point, it's difficult to predict if Jenkins will be back at left tackle in the near future.