Jenkins is dealing with a leg injury that could force him to miss the start of the regular season, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jenkins missed time earlier in camp but participated in joint practices with the Colts this week. However, he didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason loss to Indianapolis and is apparently dealing with a leg issue. He's been limited to just 19 games over his first two seasons in the NFL, and it seems as though he'll be held out to begin the 2023 campaign. If Jenkins is sidelined, Alex Leatherwood and Ja'Tyre Carter are candidates to start at left guard.