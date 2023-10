Jenkins (calf) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Jenkins has missed the mandatory four games since being placed on injured reserve and he'll be able to return to play as soon as Thursday against the Commanders. However, that quick of a return is not guaranteed, and the team now has 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster. Once he proves he is healthy, he should take over as the team's starter at left guard.