Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins was transported to a local hospital after he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles, but that he received an encouraging evaluation on this injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The exact nature of Jenkins' injury is still unknown, though Eberflus added that "everything looks positive" with regards to the issue, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. It will be worth monitoring the right guard's status heading into Saturday's matchup against Buffalo. Jenkins has started 10 of his 12 games this season, so his potential absence would leave Chicago's already depleted offensive line even more undermanned moving forward.