Jenkins was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a neck injury.

Jenkins was attended to on the field for some time after going down in the first quarter, and he eventually had to be carted off to the locker room with his neck in a brace, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. In his stead, Michael Schofield has stepped in at right for Chicago, per Cronin. While the exact nature of this neck injury is still unclear, the serious manner of Jenkins' departure could indicate he'll be in jeopardy of missing this coming Saturday's contest against Buffalo as well.