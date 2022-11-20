site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Teven Jenkins: In line to start Sunday
Jenkins (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jenkins was sidelined during Chicago's Week 10 matchup versus the Lions due to a hip issue, but his ability to practice in full Friday puts him on track to start at right guard Sunday against Atlanta.
