site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-teven-jenkins-leaves-with-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions.
Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read