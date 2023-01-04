site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Moved to IR
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2023
5:39 pm ET
Jenkins (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Jenkins exited Sunday's loss to the Lions with the injury, and he was unable to return. His move to IR will end his season early, while opening up a potential roster spot for the team's Week 18 game against the Vikings.
