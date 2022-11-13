site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Not playing Sunday
Jenkins (hip) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Jenkins is now slated to miss his first game in 2022 due to a hip issue. In his absence, Alex Leatherwood should fill in as the Bears' starting right guard in Sunday's contest versus Detroit.
