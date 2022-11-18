Jenkins (hip) was a full participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Falcons, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins missed his first game of the season last week against Detroit due to a hip injury. While he was able to log a full practice Friday, the 24-year-old is not a certainty to play Week 11, as Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said, "he's dealing with some things, right, but he's improving and we'll see where it goes this next 24 hours." If Jenkins is sidelined, expect Alex Leatherwood to fill in at right guard Sunday against Atlanta.