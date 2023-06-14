Jenkins (neck) was spotted participating during Chicago's minicamp Tuesday, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Jenkins was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Bears' 2022 Week 18 game against the Vikings with a neck injury but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to stay on the field, missing 11 games his rookie year and four this past season. Barring any setbacks, the Oklahoma State product projects to be the starting left guard for Chicago this upcoming season.