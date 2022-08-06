Jenkins was spotted on the practice field for the first time since July 27, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The Bears are likely looking to trade the second-year offensive tackle amid reports of a disconnect between himself and the team, and Adam Jahns of The Athletic noted that, even though Jenkins returned to practice, he took no snaps during team drills. Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff will shoulder the load at left tackle should Jenkins depart before the season begins.