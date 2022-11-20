Jenkins was only available in an emergency role as he continued to deal with a hip injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While Jenkins was ruled active ahead of this contest, he doesn't appear to be fully past a hip issue that sidelined him for the first time this season Week 10. Nevertheless, his ability to suit up, even in an emergency capacity, is an encouraging sign for the second-year offensive lineman's availability heading into next Sunday's game against the Jets.