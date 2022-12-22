Jenkins (neck) was listed as doubtful on the Bears' final injury report ahead of Saturday's contest against the Bills.

Jenkins was carted off with a brace on his neck after going down during Sunday's loss to the Eagles. The second-year offensive lineman was then limited during practice to begin Week 16 prep before logging back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, so it's not surprising to see he'll likely sit out at least one game due to this injury. As a result, either Alex Leatherwood or Michael Schofield should be in line to start at right guard Saturday versus Buffalo.