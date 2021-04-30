The Bears selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

This is a huge value pick for the Bears, as they get one of the top tackles in the class after his slide out of his projected first-round slotting. The left tackle out of Oklahoma State is known for his physicality with an ability to finish plays and put defenders on their backs. Jenkins was a three-year starter for Oklahoma State, and while he lacks the ideal length (33.5-inch arms) and weight (317 pounds) for a prototypical left tackle, he makes up for it with his blend of strength, technique and physicality.