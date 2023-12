Jenkins (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

In addition to a concussion, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reported that Jenkins had his left arm "at a 90 degree angle" when he ran into Myles Garrett with his shoulder. Cody Whitehair will take over for Jenkins at left guard for the remainder of Sunday's contest.