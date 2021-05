The Bears selected Graham in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

A three-year starter at Oregon, Graham opted out of the 2020 season, but is still only 21 years old and registered eight interceptions over the course of his collegiate career. He's a capable cover corner either in zone or man, but doesn't possess the requisite physical traits to compete with the top wide receivers at the NFL level, and likely projects as a depth piece in the secondary.