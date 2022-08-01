Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Graham will sit out of practice while dealing with a hamstring injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com of reports.

Eberflus expounded by saying that Graham likely will miss more time than the team had originally anticipated, but he did not give a specific timeline for his potential return. The cornerback is coming off a 2021 rookie campaign in which he logged 13 tackles and four passes defended over four games. When healthy, Graham figures to compete with BoPete Keyes and Lamar Jackson for a depth role at cornerback this preseason.