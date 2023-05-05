Pitts signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pitts hauled in a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns during his final season at Delaware in 2022. The 6-foot-3 wideout was also a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Conference selection during his collegiate career, and he averaged at least 15.6 yards per reception in each of his first three campaigns with the Blue Hens. Pitts also ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Delaware's pro day in March, according to Dave Fawcett of InsideNOVA.com. At the professional level, he should profile as a deep-threat receiver who can also contribute as a big-bodied target in the red zone.