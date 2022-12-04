site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Tim Boyle: Healthy scratch Sunday
Boyle (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.
Boyle will sit this one out with Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian both healthy. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 15, with the Bears on a bye next week.
