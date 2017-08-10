Play

Davis (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

It isn't clear why Davis is taking a seat Thursday, but his absence could be added snaps for fellow reserves Alton Howard and Tanner Gentry.

