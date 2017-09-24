Bears' Tom Compton: Active Sunday
Compton (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Compton exited last week's game against Tampa Bay due to his hip injury. He missed practice Wednesday due to the issue before being limited on Thursday and Friday. He's expected to return to his role as a backup lineman.
