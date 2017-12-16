Compton is in the concussion protocol and won't return to Saturday's game against the Lions, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Bradley Sowell has stepped in at guard in Compton's absence, but Hroniss Grasu could also see some snaps if the Bears opt to shuffle some pieces around.

