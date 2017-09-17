Bears' Tom Compton: Hurts hip, doubtful to return
Compton is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers due to a hip injury, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Compton likely sidelined for the remainder of the game, expect Bobby Massie to fill in at right tackle.
