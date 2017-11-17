Bears' Tom Compton: Practices in limited fashion
Compton (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Getting on the field in some capacity helps Compton's chances of playing Sunday. However, he's used as a reserve lineman, so even if he's healthy he won't play unless there's an injury to Bobby Massie or Charles Leno.
