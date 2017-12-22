Compton (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Compton entered the concussion protocol during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Lions, and his status for Sunday remains up in the air after practicing in a limited capacity this week. Bradley Sowell figures to fill in at guard if Compton misses time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories