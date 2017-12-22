Bears' Tom Compton: Questionable for Sunday
Compton (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Compton entered the concussion protocol during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Lions, and his status for Sunday remains up in the air after practicing in a limited capacity this week. Bradley Sowell figures to fill in at guard if Compton misses time.
