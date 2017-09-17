Bears' Tom Compton: Ruled out for rest of game
Compton (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While Compton sits out, Bobby Massie will continue to play at right tackle. In the upcoming week, more information will be released on whether this is a long-term injury.
More News
-
Bears' Tom Compton: Hurts hip, doubtful to return•
-
Bears' Tom Compton: Signs deal with Chicago•
-
Redskins announce pair of roster moves Friday•
-
Report: Redskins' Tom Compton set to have MRI on knee•
-
Redskins list OT Tom Compton as questionable to return•
-
Redskins release final injury report for Week 17 against the Cowboys•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...