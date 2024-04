The Bears selected Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

Taylor grew up in Australia but came stateside to play collegiate football at Iowa. He emerged as one of the premier punters in the country during his four years with the Hawkeyes, and he averaged 48.2 yards per punt and landed 34.4 percent of his kicks inside the 20 as a senior. The Ray Guy Award winner should immediately take over punting duties in the Windy City.