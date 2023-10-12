Homer (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Homer has taken all but two of his 75 snaps on special teams through Chicago's first five games, but his status for this Sunday's game against the Vikings takes on greater importance while the top two backs on the Bears' depth chart, Khalil Herbert (ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion), are both nursing injuries. Unfortunately for Homer, he's joined Herbert and Johnson on the sideline for both of the Bears' first two Week 6 practices, leaving all three backs trending toward sitting out Sunday. If that's the case, D'Onta Foreman would likely be in line to serve as the Bears' lead option on the ground, while Darrynton Evans could fill the change-of-pace/passing-down role that might have otherwise gone to Johnson or Homer.