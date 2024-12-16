Homer (head) is active for Monday night's game against the Vikings.
D'Andre Swift (groin) is active, and Darrynton Evans was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game. With Roschon Johnson (concussion) inactive, Homer should still mainly be used on special teams after he played just seven offensive snaps last week in San Francisco in the same scenario.
More News
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Available to play Monday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Full again Friday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Exits game due to head injury•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Could step up with other RBs hurt•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Will return from four-game absence•