Homer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Homer failed to practice at all during the week and will be joined on the sidelines Sunday by Khalil Herbert (ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) while D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans lead Chicago's banged-up backfield. If Homer recovers in time to face the Raiders in Week 7, he could take on a larger role if Herbert and Johnson are still sidelined.