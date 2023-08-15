Homer may be in line to make the Bears' regular-season roster due to his role as a key special teamer Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Homer is competing with Trestan Ebner for the No.4 running back role. Although both players have had positive moments during camp, the Bears will likely need Homer to be heavily involved on special teams. That could give him a leg up in the battle with Ebner. Unless the team has multiple injuries at running back, it's unlikely the No. 4 role results in many offensive snaps.