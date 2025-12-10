Homer logged all 16 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers.

Since sitting out a Week 12 win over the Steelers with hamstring and knee injuries, Homer has returned to his usual role on special teams. Homer is the Bears' No. 3 running back, but Chicago won't be compelled to give him snaps on offense outside of garbage time while both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are healthy.