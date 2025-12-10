Bears' Travis Homer: Contained to special teams Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Homer logged all 16 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers.
Since sitting out a Week 12 win over the Steelers with hamstring and knee injuries, Homer has returned to his usual role on special teams. Homer is the Bears' No. 3 running back, but Chicago won't be compelled to give him snaps on offense outside of garbage time while both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are healthy.
More News
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Trending towards playing Friday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Won't play in Week 12•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: One offensive touch in win•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Good to go against New Orleans•