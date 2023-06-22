Homer is expected to compete with Trestan Ebner for the final running back spot on the Bears' roster, Kevin Fishbain of the Athletic reports.

Homer was signed in the offseason to a two-year $4 million deal with $1,75 million guaranteed while Ebner was Chicago's 2021 sixth-round draft pick. As a rookie, Ebner averaged 2.3 yards per carry on 24 attempts and did little to earn added playing time. Homer was used as a receiving back and on special teams during his time in Seattle, but he failed to top 37 touches in any of his four seasons. With this camp battle being for the fourth running back spot, special teams work could be the deciding factor, and Homer has an edge in experience in that capacity.