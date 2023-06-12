Homer figures to be a key special teamer for the Bears and could also earn a role on passing downs, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

He struggled to stay healthy in Seattle and didn't get many opportunities as a runner, but Homer nonetheless managed to develop a reputation for pass-blocking while also handling a lot of special teams snaps whenever healthy. The 2019 sixth-round pick signed a two-year, $4 million deal with $1.75 million guaranteed this March, making him part of a Chicago backfield that also includes Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson.