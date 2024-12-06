Homer could take on a larger role Sunday against the 49ers, as D'Andre Swift (quad) is listed as questionable while Roschon Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out.
Even if Swift suits up, Homer would be in line to step into a larger change-of-pace role, though the Bears could also call up Darrynton Evans from the practice squad. Most of Homer's usage will likely come in passing situations, as his career rushing (469) and receiving yards (464) totals are nearly identical.
