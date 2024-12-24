Homer (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant in a practice walkthrough Tuesday.

The Bears have held a walkthrough each of the first two days of the week, and Homer has been estimated as a DNP both times. The veteran running back was injured during practice last Friday and missed Sunday's matchup against Detroit. If he's held out of action again Thursday versus Seattle, Darrynton Evans could again work as Chicago's No. 3 running back, though Evans didn't see any offensive snaps in that role Sunday despite Homer's absence.