Homer (hamstring) was unable to practice Wednesday.

The vast majority of Homer's playing time this season has occurred on special teams, as he's earned only two snaps on offense through five games. With the Bears' top two running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) also DNPs on Wednesday, there's an opening for Homer to get some run on offense if he can get past his own health concern. In any case, the current healthy running backs on Chicago's active roster are D'Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame.