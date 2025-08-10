Homer is questionable to return to Sunday's preseason game against Miami due to a calf injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Homer appeared to tweak his calf late in the second quarter, and given that it's the preseason, the Bears will likely play it conservatively and keep the 2019 sixth-rounder sidelined for the rest of the game. Homer is competing against Kyle Monangai and Ian Wheeler for the RB3 job behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson (foot).