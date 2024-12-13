Homer (head) practiced fully again Friday.
D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (groin) have missed practice each of the last two days, leaving Homer as the lone healthy running back on the 53-man roster. Royce Freeman and Darrynton Evans would be candidates to be called up from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Vikings if Swift or Johnson can't play.
More News
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Exits game due to head injury•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Could step up with other RBs hurt•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Will return from four-game absence•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Activated from IR•
-
Bears' Travis Homer: Could return in Week 8•