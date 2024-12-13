Share Video

Homer (head) practiced fully again Friday.

D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (groin) have missed practice each of the last two days, leaving Homer as the lone healthy running back on the 53-man roster. Royce Freeman and Darrynton Evans would be candidates to be called up from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Vikings if Swift or Johnson can't play.

