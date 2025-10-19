Homer (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Homer was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2019 sixth-rounder has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut after fully recovering from a calf injury. With lead back D'Andre Swift (groin) cleared to play Sunday, Homer will likely see most of his work on special teams while Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai provide rotational depth out of the backfield.