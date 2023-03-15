Homer (ankle) has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears are looking to add running back depth behind Khalil Herbert after losing David Montgomery to the Lions in free agency. Homer spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks and contributed as depth in the backfield and as a core special teamer. He accumulated 114 rushing yards on 18 carries to go along with 56 receiving yards on 11 receptions actross 16 games in Seattle last season.